Film: More people needed to work with Hollywood stars
By Ben Price
BBC News
- Published
Unprecedented demand for film and TV production in Wales has led to a skills shortage in the industry.
Hollywood A-listers Forest Whitaker and Tom Hardy have been among the acting stars in Wales this summer as they have been filming Netflix crime drama Havoc.
BBC fantasy drama His Dark Materials and Disney sci-fi drama War of the Worlds are also being filmed in Wales.
But Welsh government agency Creative Wales has said there are not enough people to work in behind camera roles.
In the past 12 months, 37 television dramas and feature films have received public funding from Creative Wales which has helped a "growing sector".
Deputy director Gerwyn Evans said, while the TV and film production industry in Wales was experiencing "probably one of the busiest times it has ever had", it needed more off-screen staff to help with productions.
"We know there are potential shortages in hair and make-up, shortages in production accountants, shortages in people working on the productions as well and shortages in supply chain," he said.
"It's about getting the message out to youngsters and people in Wales that this is a growing sector and there are a lot of opportunities.
"It doesn't just have to be on camera, it could be hair and make-up, electricians, set design."
From Richard Burton and Sir Anthony Hopkins to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Sheen, Wales has a history of producing superstar on-screen talent.
Now it has become used to seeing production crews on the streets and countryside, shooting TV dramas such as Doctor Who, The Crown and Sex Education.
Mark Wahlberg's film Infinite was shot in Wales, which meant closing part of Cardiff city centre for a stunt, while Wonder Woman was also filmed in Wales a few years ago.
Thanks to the legend Tom Hardy for visiting us today and loving Barry island as much as we do 🙌🏼Posted by Barry Island Pleasure Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021
Now, Creative Wales is concerned there is not enough off-screen talent to support the big productions when they get here.
The organisation has spent £8m supporting screen projects in 2021, including 55 apprenticeships as it is trying to encourage more younger people into the business.
"The production sector in Wales is extremely busy at the moment - probably one of the busiest times it has ever had, which is fantastic coming out of Covid," added Mr Evans.
"But it does cause us concerns around skills and the demand for skills and the number of youngsters coming through."
The industry has expanded due to the rise in productions wanting to film in Wales but Creative Wales wants the film sector to operate all year-round.
Arwen Teagle is working an apprentice on Disney blockbuster War of the Worlds. The 19-year-old, from Gilfach near Ystrad Mynach, is a trainee camera operator at Urban Myth studios in Newport and has worked as an extra.
"It's really fun and everyone I work with on set is really nice," said Arwen, whose Creative Wales-funded apprenticeship involves setting up monitors, charging batteries and supporting other camera operators.
"It's just amazing. If I'd told myself I'd be working with Urban Myth on War of the Worlds, I wouldn't have believed myself.
"I watched the first season when it came out and it was amazing - and now I'm working on season three and it's quite a shock."
Chey Lewis is a production assistant on Havoc - the film starring Hardy and Oscar-winner Whitaker - written by Welsh director Gareth Evans, which will be streamed on Netflix from 2022.
"A usual day could involve anything the production needs, whether that's ordering equipment for different departments, doing some shopping or booking accommodation for cast and crew members," said the 21-year-old from Pontyclun in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
"It's definitely intense, and with 12-hour days sometimes, it's still not enough to get everything done. I've learnt a lot of accounting skills, purchase order and admin skills."
Chey is considering becoming a production coordinator and is being helped by producer Ed Talfan.
"We've got trainees across the whole project, whether it's in the art department, hair and make-up, costume or the office," he said,
"People tend to follow their nose. They have an idea about what they want to do in their career.
"We try to make sure they're in the right department for them and then they learn from those teams. Then the next time there's a new project, they're a fully-trained professional."
Despite Wales' popularity as a big production destination there has been criticism of a lack of support for smaller, home-grown productions.
Filmmaker Matt Hookings claimed in July he had to shift production of "Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher" to Lithuania, blaming a lack of financial backing in Wales.
Creative Wales said it was "unfortunately" not able to accommodate that production because of time factors.
"We have invested significantly in productions and it's not just big productions," Mr Evans said.
"We have supported a number of our indigenous, smaller production companies as well. It's about a balanced portfolio."