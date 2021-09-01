BBC News

Cardiff stabbing: Two bailed and one released without charge

Published
image sourceGeograph / John Lord
image captionThe incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

Two people have been bailed pending further inquiries and another released with no further action after a city centre stabbing.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in the stabbing in Callaghan Square in Cardiff, on Saturday.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Of those, South Wales Police said, a man, 32, had been released while another man, 38, and a woman, 27, were on bail.

Two men were also stabbed on Sunday, but police said the incident was unrelated to Saturday's.

image captionForensics teams were on the scene of a stabbing in Cardiff city centre on Sunday morning in an unrelated incident

