Barry Biomass hit with order to shut down in planning row
A controversial biomass plant has been ordered to shut down in a row over planning rules.
Campaigners have fought for years for the wood incinerator, in Barry Docks, to be shut due to pollution fears.
Vale of Glamorgan council has ordered it to stop operating, saying "this appears the only way to get certain issues resolved" regarding planning.
A spokeswoman for the plant said the firm had already agreed to rectify issues and intended to appeal.
The council's action - which will see a legal notice issued "requiring the plant to stop operating, with all buildings removed from the land" - is the latest in a long-running saga.
The privately-run venture, which is backed by Aviva investors, was given the go-ahead in 2018, despite protests and petitions over pollution fears.
On Tuesday, the council's planning committee unanimously approved plans to send the legal notice.
The authority said the plant owners had failed to resolve inconsistencies between the approved design and what had been built, including water tanks, machinery and a substation.
Eddie Williams, cabinet member for legal, planning and regulatory services, said he was aware of the "strength of feeling regarding this plant locally and the nature of residents' concerns".
"The original planning application to erect a plant at Barry Docks was refused by the council in 2010, but that decision was overturned on appeal by a Welsh government-appointed inspector," he added.
"However, the development has not progressed in the manner agreed and, sadly, despite a long-running dialogue, this appears the only way to get certain issues resolved."
A spokeswoman for the plant's developers said it was "disappointed at this decision", adding: "We have already agreed to rectify the issues raised by the council.
"It is our firm belief that the biomass facility in Barry is environmentally responsible, safe and will have a positive long-term impact on the local community."
The council said an appeal by Barry Biomass would see the matter dealt with by the Planning Inspectorate.