Covid: Difficult winter in Wales if cases continue to rise, says senior doctor
By Huw Thomas
BBC News
- Published
If Covid rates continue to rise, it could lead to a "very difficult autumn and winter" for the NHS in Wales, a senior doctor has warned.
Kelechi Nnoaham, director of public health at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said everything must be done to "bend that trajectory".
He said although hospital admissions were lower due to vaccinations, the current trend in cases was worrying.
The health board covers Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil.
About 451,000 people live in the area.
Prof Nnoaham said: "We recognise that, while the rates of hospital admission have not become very, very high, they are nonetheless increasing."
He said an audit of recently admitted Covid patients showed the majority were over 60, but a higher proportion of younger patients had been admitted with Covid compared with earlier waves.
"We did a deep dive on about 58 patients in recent days and weeks who have come into hospital as Covid patients, and we understand the profile much better.
"When you look at the numbers of young people in that cohort and compare it to the proportion of young people in any cohort of admitted patients during the first and second wave, it is higher this time.
"That is reflective of the fact that if you look at the age group that has the highest rates of infection now in Cwm Taf Morgannwg it is the people between the ages of 10 and 19, where the seven-day accumulative rates of infection are well over 800 cases per 100,000 people now."
'De-risk schools'
Prof Nnoaham said schools would need to "de-risk" ahead of reopening to students, at a time when Covid rates among students were high.
"Covid is still with us, it is circulating massively in 10 to 19-year-olds - many of whom are going back to school from this week."
He said schools would need to have updated their risk assessments "and identified where the biggest risks of transmission of Covid may be for students who are returning to school".
Welsh government guidelines are still that people should continue to take lateral flow tests, even if they do not have symptoms, because one in three patients with Covid are asymptomatic.
"For the schools, it means basic measures based on your risk assessment - like making sure that there is proper ventilation," he said.
"For some it may mean continued use of face masks in indoor classroom settings, and for some others it may mean just making sure that social distancing is happening as much as possible in places that are ordinarily likely to be crowded.