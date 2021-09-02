Firefighters tackle blaze at Caerphilly recycling plant
- Published
People living near the scene of a recycling centre fire are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.
Fire crews have been tackling the blaze at Penallta Industrial Estate, in Hengoed, Caerphilly county since being called at 15:13 BST on Wednesday.
Pictures from the scene show smoke billowing into the sky.
A large quantity of recycling materials, machinery and a number of vehicles were caught up in the flames, South Wales fire service said.
Firefighters said the fire was "well developed" and involved 200 tonnes of metal.
They warned people on Twitter there was "an accumulation of smoke in the area".
Reporter Nelli Bird, at the scene
There is a burning and chemical smell in the air and lots of smoke coming from the fire at SL Recycling.
The Penallta Industrial Estate is a big area with lots of units and there are some houses nearby.
Close to where the smoke can be seen, there is a huge stack of old cars.
A large crane or cherry picker also appears to be being used close to where the smoke is.