M4: Drivers asked for views on tolls for older cars
- Published
Motorists have been asked for their views on tolls for older cars on two of Wales' busiest stretches of road.
A Welsh government survey asked how drivers' travel habits would change if some vehicles were charged in the M4's Brynglas Tunnels and the A470 near Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
But there are concerns such a charge could hit the poorest in society.
But the survey itself says clean air zones are not proposed for the roads "at this stage".
The survey asked for views on tolls for petrol cars registered before 2006 and diesel cars plated before September 2015.
It suggests a charge from January 2023 for the A470 between Upper Boat and Pontypridd, and the M4 between junctions 25 and 26 at Newport.
Respondents were presented with pricing options ranging from £3 to £8 for cars and from £6 to £12.50 for light goods vehicles.
It asked if drivers would switch to public transport, change destination or route, pay the charge, switch cars or not travel at all.
Non-exempt heavy goods vehicle drivers have been asked for their response to a charge of £50.
The survey explained if such a charge was to be implemented, it would be a "single charge applied on a daily basis".
Speed limits of 50mph (80km/h) are already in place on the two roads in an effort to tackle air pollution.
A clean air zone is already in place in Birmingham, while London has a similar ultra low emission zone scheme.
Respondents were told that pollution levels at the two areas under discussion were above legal limits, so the Welsh government "has been assessing potential solutions and packages of measures to improve air quality and protect the health of people".
"This work is necessary as the Welsh government are legally required to improve air quality and reduce harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide in the shortest possible time and whilst at this stage a clean air zone is not proposed at these locations, all potential options must be developed should they be required in the future," the survey added.
Councillor Sam Trask, chairman of Rhondda Cynon Taf Conservatives, was one of those asked to complete the survey.
"I drive a nine-year-old diesel car and, were I able to afford one, I'd already be driving a less-polluting car.
"I feel that if the Welsh government are going to charge me to use a road that I normally use twice a day to go back and forth to work, then they're actually going to put that aspiration even further out of reach and I'm going to be even less likely to be able to afford a better car.
"I think if these proposals were to go ahead, they would adversely affect the poorest in our society unfairly because these are the kinds of people who can't afford a more modern electric car."
A Welsh government spokeswoman said there were "currently no plans for congestion charges".
"In a separate piece of work, in line with our legal obligations to reduce harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide, we have commissioned surveys to gain people's views on clean air zone proposals on the M4 between junctions 25 and 26 in Newport and on the A470 between Upper Boat and Pontypridd," she added.
The survey ran until 31 August by which time 3,017 responses had been completed.