Dyfed-Powys police officer stole van battery after crash
A police officer stole a battery from a van after a road crash, before taking it home in his own vehicle.
Oliver George West, formerly of Dyfed-Powys Police, removed the battery from a van without permission on 23 January.
He admitted theft at Llanelli Magistrates' Court and resigned from the force while under investigation for gross misconduct.
A police hearing found he would have been dismissed without notice if he was still a serving officer.
West, who served as a PC, pleaded guilty on 1 July and was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Swansea Magistrates' Court on 30 July.
He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
West, 31, of Tirmynydd Road, Three Crosses in Swansea county, resigned from the force two days before sentencing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
What happened?
The police misconduct hearing heard West was working a night shift on 23 January, during which he attended a crash involving a Vauxhall Vivaro on the B4317 between Pembrey and Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire.
He removed the battery, which was worth £254.64, from the van without the permission of the vehicle's owner, Enzo Homes, and put it in his patrol car.
He then returned to the roads policing unit car park in Cross Hands, where he then put the battery in his own car and took it home.
When challenged by Sgt Richard Lucas on 8 February, West was said to have told him he he was using the battery at his farm.
The following day he handed the battery in.
Two days after that he was suspended after an investigation was launched by Dyfed-Powys Police's professional standards department.
Police Federation representative Sgt Ceris Davies told the police misconduct hearing, which West did not attend, that he had been "a proud officer" and that he apologised and took "full responsibility" for his actions.
Temporary Chief Constable Claire Parmenter said told the hearing the case had been proven and the harm done to the police force was "high".
Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr West will now be placed on the College of Policing barred list which will prevent him from being employed in any police force or other specified law enforcement body in the future.
The force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards of honesty and integrity from all officers and staff and any alleged breaches of the standards of professional behaviour will be dealt with appropriately."