Swansea factory 3M to close with 89 job losses
- Published
A factory will close with 89 redundancies, it has been confirmed.
Technology firm 3M held a consultation on the future of the site in Penllergaer, Swansea.
It blamed "ongoing underutilisation" of the factory because of changes to the personal care, collision aftermarket and vehicle repair centre industries it serves.
Over the next two years, operations will move to other sites, including Bangor in Northern Ireland.
"The company regrets the loss of any jobs, but we believe this move is the only way forward for the future of the business," said managing director for north Europe, Lars Hanseid.