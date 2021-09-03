BBC News

Borth fire: Crews battle to stop High Street blaze

Published
image sourceIeuan Ellis
image captionThe fire is believed to have spread from the rear of the house

About 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a three-storey house amid fears it could spread to other homes.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the High Street in Borth, Ceredigion, at about 15:30 BST.

It is believed the fire started at the rear of the building and then spread.

A water bowser from Llandrindod Wells is being used, as well as appliances from Aberystwyth, Machynlleth, Aberaeron, Tregaron and New Quay.

image sourceIzzie Alvey
image captionThe blaze could be seen by passengers on passing trains

As well as these crews from the Mid and West Wales area, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has sent a crew from its Aberdyfi station to help.

image sourceIeuan Ellis
image captionBlack smoke has been seen rising above the buildings in the town

Related Topics