Man, 61, found dead in Barry home was 'peaceful and loving'
- Published
The family of a man found dead in his home have paid tribute to a "gentle, peaceful and loving man".
Robert Farley, 61, was discovered in the house in West Walk, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 01:00 BST on Friday.
South Wales Police have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of his murder.
Mr Farley's daughter said her father was given the nickname of "the quiet man" by those who knew him.
She said: "This portrays his personality well, he was a gentle, peaceful and loving man.
"Earlier in his life he was hard working, very sociable and well-liked by many.
"Bobby had his own battle with alcohol, he tried numerous times to overcome this with support from his friends and family."
She said he was a son, brother, father and grandfather to three boys.
"Our hearts are filled with grief and sadness at the untimely death of our much-loved father, grandad and friend," she said.
Police repeated an appeal to the local community for anyone with information to come forward.