Blaenavon fire: Crews tackle large blaze at recycling plant

image sourceStuart Baldwin/SJB Photography
image captionThe fire broke out on Saturday evening and will last for some time, fire services say

More than 60 firefighters have been tackling a blaze which broke out at a plastics recycling facility in Torfaen.

South Wales and Mid and Wales Fire Services sent 14 appliances and seven officers to Capital Valley Plastics, in Blaenavon, at about 21:40 BST on Saturday.

Neighbouring properties were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to a "large smoke plume" from the fire.

About 20 firefighters and five appliances have now scaled it down.

image sourceStuart Baldwin/SJB Photography

The fire, which was "well-alight", left no-one injured, a spokeswoman said.

Travel disruptions in the area are expected after Gwent Police closed the road to allow crews to deal with the incident.

