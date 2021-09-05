Blaenavon fire: Crews tackle large blaze at recycling plant
- Published
More than 60 firefighters have been tackling a blaze which broke out at a plastics recycling facility in Torfaen.
South Wales and Mid and Wales Fire Services sent 14 appliances and seven officers to Capital Valley Plastics, in Blaenavon, at about 21:40 BST on Saturday.
Neighbouring properties were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to a "large smoke plume" from the fire.
About 20 firefighters and five appliances have now scaled it down.
The fire, which was "well-alight", left no-one injured, a spokeswoman said.
Travel disruptions in the area are expected after Gwent Police closed the road to allow crews to deal with the incident.
Residents of Blaenavon, there is a large amount of smoke from a fire that has occurred at a unit in Blaenavon, this is generating harmful smoke. The fire service advises all windows to be kept closed. Emergency services are dealing. Take care. pic.twitter.com/KY7qBgwbUK— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 4, 2021