City Road: Public asked to stay away after reports of assault in Cardiff
Police have asked people to stay away from a street in Cardiff after being called to reports of an assault.
South Wales Police said they were called to an ongoing incident on City Road at about 14:45 BST.
"There is quite a large police presence in the area and members of the public are advised to stay away from the area while it is being dealt with," it said.
The road, close to the city centre, had been closed by police but has since reopened.