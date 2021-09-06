Five people seriously injured in two car crash in Gwynedd
Five people have been seriously injured in a two car crash in Gwynedd.
A white Audi A3 and a white VW Tiguan were involved in the collision near Dolgellau, on Sunday.
North Wales Police said the crash happened just after 15:00 BST on the A494, about two miles north of Rhydymain.
The road - between Bala and Dolgellau- was shut for several hours as officers investigated the crash and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
