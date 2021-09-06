Stereophonics and Sir Tom Jones to play festive Cardiff show
Welsh rockers Stereophonics have announced a special festive return to Cardiff - with a headline Christmas show at the Principality Stadium.
The four-piece will be joined by Sir Tom Jones and Catfish And The Bottlemen for the concert on 18 December.
It will be their first gig in the capital since shows just before Wales went into the Covid lockdown in 2020.
Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said he wanted to do "something we can celebrate".
"After almost two years of being locked down and families all having their own stories of stress and pressure and loss, I wanted to give something to the Welsh people to feel good about," said Jones.
"There's a welcome in the stadium for everyone, come raise a glass and make some memories."
The Cynon Valley band's last shows in Cardiff were the final large events before Wales went into the first full national lockdown in March 2020.
At the time, the Welsh government said the "clear public health advice was that cancelling mass gatherings was not required".
But within days, all mass gatherings were banned, as the pandemic measures came into force.
The new festive concert will take place with virtually all Covid restrictions lifted in Wales.
However, organisers have already stressed measures will be in place to combat infections.
All those attending the Christmas gig will have to provide proof of being double-vaccinated against Covid-19, or a negative lateral flow test taken with 24 hours of the event.
Facemasks will also be required while entering and moving around the stadium.
The event will mark the south Wales return for 81-year-old Sir Tom, who has shared the stage with Stereophonics previously and they sang together on 2000 hit Mama Told Me Not to Come.
"I've been good friends with Stereophonics for over 20 years, and was delighted to be asked by Kelly to join them for a very special show in a very special place. I can't wait to be there to share a great night with you all," said Sir Tom.
Tickets for the show will go on on sale on Friday.