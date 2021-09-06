Ruabon: Man, 25, in court charged with grandmother's murder
- Published
A 25-year-old man accused of murdering his grandmother has been transferred to a secure mental health unit for assessment.
Susan Hannaby, 69, was found dead following a fire at a house in Ruabon near Wrexham in February.
Kyle Ellis, who lived at the house in New Hall Road, is charged with murder.
During a hearing at Mold Crown Court on Monday, he was sent to hospital under Section 35 of the Mental Health Act while psychiatric reports are prepared.
A provisional trial date has been fixed for 28 March.