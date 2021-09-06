Five in hospital after Anglesey poultry plant chemical leak
- Published
Five people have been taken to hospital after reports of a chemical leak at a north Wales food processing plant.
Three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were called to the 2 Sisters poultry factory in Llangefni, Anglesey, at about 09:15 BST on Monday.
Ambulance officials said there were reports of individuals needing medical attention after "exposure to a noxious fume or chemical".
Four more people were treated at the scene.
North Wales Police said they were aware of the incident but were not involved as the incident response was being managed by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The people taken to hospital are being treated at Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd.