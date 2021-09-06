City Road: Suspected ammonia attack injures five in Cardiff
Four teenage boys and a 20-year-old man were hurt in a suspected ammonia attack on a Cardiff street.
South Wales Police said the five were taken to hospital after being sprayed with the substance on City Road at about 14:45 BST on Sunday.
The force said they had "superficial injuries" and were discharged later the same day.
No arrests have been made and police said they believed those involved were "known to each other".
In a statement, the force said: "Despite initial reports from the scene, it has been confirmed that the clear liquid sprayed during the assault was not acid and is now believed to be ammonia.
"Ammonia is commonly used in dyes and cleaning products."