BBC News

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after Bike Park Wales incident

Published
image sourceCentral Brecons Mountain Rescue Team
image captionThe alarm was raised by one of Bike Park Wales' first responders

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a mountain biking circuit in south Wales.

The man was flown to hospital in Cardiff with head and chest injuries following the incident at Bike Park Wales in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said the man was drifting in and out of consciousness and was "exhibiting signs of reduced neurological function."

Rescuers also said the man had a displaced clavicle.

image sourceCentral Brecons Mountain Rescue Team
image captionRescuers from Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team were helped by ambulance crews

The Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured man to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after the incident at about 12:00 BST.

Related Topics

More on this story