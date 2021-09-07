Cyclist airlifted to hospital after Bike Park Wales incident
- Published
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a mountain biking circuit in south Wales.
The man was flown to hospital in Cardiff with head and chest injuries following the incident at Bike Park Wales in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said the man was drifting in and out of consciousness and was "exhibiting signs of reduced neurological function."
Rescuers also said the man had a displaced clavicle.
The Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured man to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after the incident at about 12:00 BST.