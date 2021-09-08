Rugby player's six-hour wait for ambulance on pitch
- Published
A rugby player had a six-hour wait for an ambulance to take him to hospital after suffering a serious injury in a game.
Eifion Pughe, 31, fractured his pelvis in two places during Machynlleth RFC's away match in Llanidloes on Saturday when he fell awkwardly making a tackle.
After several 999 calls, the ambulance arrived at about 21:30 BST to take him to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was aware of staffing issues in Powys.
Mr Pughe was left lying on the pitch at Cae Hafren because he could not be moved, so the game was finished on another pitch.
Llanidloes RFC officials had to switch on the floodlights when it got dark.
"I've never been in so much pain in my life and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," Mr Pughe said.
"When the two paramedics arrived they seemed to be embarrassed about the situation, but it's not their fault. I felt sorry for them because it's the system that's not working.
"I am very grateful to the crew that came to help me and to all those in the health service that have treated me since - they all work really hard."
Mr Pughe said the ambulance crew which took him to hospital had come from Aberystwyth as ambulances from Llanidloes, Newtown and Machynlleth were unavailable.
He spent two nights in Bronglais before being transferred to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and was due to have surgery on his pelvis on Wednesday.
In a statement, the club said: "As a club we are concerned that if cuts are made to the ambulance service that this will have a detrimental impact on the rural community.
"Having to wait six hours for an ambulance when lying on a pitch shouldn't happen."
Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: "We are at the start of a complex national roster review which of course must be undertaken with our staff locally as well as with trade union partners.
"With this review being a work in progress, it is still too early to comment on the precise level of emergency ambulance cover that will emerge.
"However, 263 new full-time emergency medical service positions have already been funded for the whole of Wales and Powys will see 30 new staff by March 2022.
"As we continue to battle the Covid-19 Pandemic, some patients have had to wait longer than what we would have liked, and we would like to extend our sincere apologies for that."