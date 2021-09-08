Weather: Wales sees hottest September night on record
- Published
Wales has experienced its warmest September night since records began.
The Met Office confirmed Aberporth in Ceredigion set a minimum 24-hour temperature of 20.5C (69F).
It smashes the previous record set 72 years ago in 1949 in Rhyl, Denbighshire, which was 18.9C (66F).
However, temperatures are set to tumble, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms issued on Thursday for the whole of Wales.
The record-breaking night follows three days of unusually warm weather for September, with parts of Wales reaching 28C (82F) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Met Office said Aberporth officially experienced a "tropical night" as temperatures stayed above 20C.
But forecasters have warned people to brace themselves for an unsettled end to the week.
"The hot and clear weather currently being experienced across large parts of the UK is forecast to break down through the middle of the week as showers and thunderstorms arrive," said deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris.
"Thunderstorm warnings have been issued across a number of areas to highlight the potential for isolated impacts, including surface water flooding of homes and businesses, disruption to transport, and very isolated damage to infrastructure from lightning or hail."
The yellow weather warning is in force for all 22 Welsh counties, the Midlands, northern England, Scotland and most of Northern Ireland.