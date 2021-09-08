Black Lives Matter: Ex-mayor reprimand for 'monkeys' comparison
- Published
A former town mayor has been given a reprimand following a Facebook post comparing Black Lives Matter protesters to monkeys jumping on cars.
Peter Kraus resigned from Pembroke Dock Town Council in June 2020 after the post.
Pembrokeshire council's standards committee found the images published could have been construed as being racist or derogatory to black people.
At the time, Mr Kraus said he had "never in my whole life been racist".
The images posted on Mr Kraus's Facebook page showed a group of monkeys on top of a car at a safari park, paired with an image of black protesters stood on a police car during riots.
Mr Kraus, whose post was later deleted after complaints, first claimed he was hacked but later admitted he posted it.
The comments came in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer.
It led to global protests under the banner Black Lives Matter.
Following the post, the 68-year-old, who was mayor of Pembroke Dock between 2012 and 2013, said: "I have lots of black and white friends around the world.
"I have never in my whole life been racist in any way or form.
"The picture in question actually means to me that some people are worse than animals and enjoy destroying things, whether it be vehicles, buildings or statutes."
But during a meeting on Wednesday, the county council's standards committee decided Mr Kraus had brought his position as a town councillor into disrepute by sharing the images.
It also found he had broken the code of conduct by failing to show respect and consideration for others.
Mr Kraus, who did not attend the hearing in Haverfordwest, was censured by the committee.