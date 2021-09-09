Cymmer crash: Man arrested as family pay tribute to motorcyclist
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "loving husband, father and stepfather".
James Huxtable, 41, died after his blue Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a crash with a silver Ford Focus on the A4107 in Cymmer, Neath Port Talbot, at around 16:25 BST on Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.
Mr Huxtable was a "sensitive man", his wife said in a statement.
Mr Huxtable's wife Ashleigh said he was father and stepfather to Laezena, Dafydd, Duncan, Eleri and Valentine.
'Hole in our hearts'
"He was a very hard working, passionate, loving and sensitive man who wore his heart on his sleeve," she said.
"If you knew him well, you would know how wicked his sense of humour was.
"He loved to go out for a ride on his motorbike, but always said that he loved to be at home with the family who he loved so dearly.
"His passing has left a hole in our lives and hearts that was only meant for him."
She added he would be sorely missed by his colleagues at the Aston Martin factory in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan.
South Wales Police appealed for witnesses to contact them.