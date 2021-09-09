BBC News

South Wales Police worker arrested after fatal Cyprus crash

Published
image source, Kibris Postasi
image captionChristopher Browning was arrested after an accident near Esentepe, north Cyprus

A police worker has been arrested in Cyprus in connection with a fatal crash.

Christopher Browning was arrested following an accident near Esentepe, northern Cyprus, in the early hours of Thursday, 2 September.

A 58-year-old motorcyclist, who died at the scene, has been named locally as Bülent Güzelkeskin.

Police in Cyprus say Mr Browning was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and have confiscated his passport.

image source, Kibris Postasi
image captionA 58-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident

Local media said he appeared before a judge in Famagusta and has been remanded in custody.

South Wales Police confirmed it was aware one of its staff had been arrested on the island.

"We can't say anymore at this stage," a spokesman said.

Related Topics