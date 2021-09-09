BBC News

Snowdonia: Man rescued from gorge after 80ft fall

Published
image source, South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team
image captionThe man was pulled up on a stretcher

A man was rescued from a gorge in Snowdonia after falling 80ft (24m).

He was reported missing in the Coed y Brenin forest park in Gwynedd on Wednesday, before a search team spotted him below Pistyll y Cain waterfall and used abseiling equipment to get to him.

The young man, who had suffered multiple injuries, was then brought up from the gorge on a stretcher.

A rescue vehicle transported him to a waiting Coastguard helicopter, and he was taken to hospital.

image source, South Snowdonia Search and Rescue
image captionThe man was transported by road to a waiting Coastguard helicopter
image source, James Wood/ Geograph
image captionThe man had fallen into a gorge below the Pistyll y Cain