BBC News

Motorcyclist dies following crash with car on A493

Published
image source, Google
image captionThe motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car on the A493 between Dolgellau and Tywyn

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in north Wales.

Police said a blue and white BMW motorcycle was involved in a crash with a silver Kia Sportage on the A493 road between Dolgellau and Tywyn, Gwynedd, at about 14:30 BST on Friday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene, North Wales Police said.

The road was closed as officers investigated the crash, according to the force.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or information has been asked to contact police.

Related Topics