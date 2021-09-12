Tributes left at scene after man's body found in Flint
The body of a man has been found in Flintshire.
North Wales Police said the body was found on Chester Road, in Flint, on Saturday evening and the death is being treated as unexplained.
"The Coroner for North East Wales has been informed," Ch Insp Jon Aspinall said.
A police presence will remain at the scene whilst enquiries continue, the force has said.
