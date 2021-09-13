Penarth water loss reported after pipe bursts overnight
- Published
Parts of a town are without water after a pipe burst during the night.
Welsh Water said the main near Cogan, Vale of Glamorgan, had hit supplies to Penarth, including the centre, where people have low pressure or no water.
There is also congestion as the A4055 northbound to Cardiff has been closed from the traffic lights at the Baron's Court junction while emergency work is carried out.
The burst was reported at 04:00 BST and is estimated to be fixed by 11:00.