Former swimming coach jailed for sex assaults on children
A former swimming coach has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting three children.
Tom Piggot, 21, from Welshpool, was convicted of a total of 10 offences, all of which he had denied, including two counts of rape, at a trial at Mold Crown Court in July.
The convictions also included possessing indecent videos and and images of children, many of which were in the most serious category.
He claimed his devices had been hacked.
Following his trial, Det Con Steve Williams, from Dyfed Powys Police, said it would not have been possible to secure the conviction without the "strength and bravery" of the victims in coming forward.
He added that some of the images found on his devices were "among the worst" he had ever seen.
Following his sentencing on Monday, Sandra Subacchi of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Tom Piggott claimed he had not had any sexual contact with his child victims, and that his electronic devices had been hacked. Claims that the jury rejected.
"Rape is a devastating crime which the CPS is committed to tackling, and we were able to do so in this instance by these courageous children speaking up."