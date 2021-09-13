Barry attempted murder: Man admits stabbing lottery-winner partner
- Published
A man has admitted trying to murder his £5.5m lottery-winner partner by stabbing her in the face, arms and stomach.
Stephen Gibbs, 45, was told he faces a lengthy prison sentence for the attack on Emma Brown who won the jackpot four years ago.
He was arrested at Ms Brown's home in Lakeside, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 22:00 GMT on 30 January.
Former Cardiff Airport worker Ms Brown, 49, required surgery after the attack.
She has since made a full recovery.
The couple had been together for 11 years and previously owned a home in another part of Barry which they rented out after the lottery win.
Ms Brown has become known for donating to local causes after winning the sum in 2017.
Gibbs was due to go on trial but changed his plea.
Appearing at at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, he confirmed his name and details before admitting attempting to murder Ms Brown.
'Question of dangerousness'
Judge Richard Twomlow said he would sentence flooring worker Gibbs after a psychiatric report had been carried out.
He told the defendant: "I need to consider the question of dangerousness.
"You face a very lengthy prison sentence, you must be aware of that."
Gibbs was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on 8 October.