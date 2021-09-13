Girl, 9, dies after medical emergency in Coity, Bridgend
- Published
A nine-year-old girl has died after a "medical emergency" at a property in Bridgend.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it attended a residential address in Coity at about 18:10 BST on Sunday.
It sent an air ambulance, road ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) and an urgent care doctor.
The child was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales but could not be saved, South Wales Police said.
The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
