Llandudno goat selfie warning from coastguard
Tourists have been warned against taking selfies with goats on the cliffs at Great Orme.
Llandudno Coastguard said it has received reports that people are placing themselves in danger to view the goats up close and personal.
The goats attracted attention worldwide when they roamed freely through the town in lockdown, but have now moved on to explore the area's rocky outcrops.
The coastguard said the goats are safe and urged people to stay away.
"The goats are safe, they aren't trapped and are just exploring a new part of the Great Orme," said the coastguard.
"We urge you not to place yourselves in danger to view the goats and to stay on Marine Drive where it is safe and a great vantage point to see the goats."
Andrew Murgatroyd from Llandudno's coastguard team told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast there were around 120 of the "very famous" goats across the Orme and a small group have made their way onto a rocky ledge just above the sea.
"It's been causing some people concern and they've been going down trying to move them on and some people going down to take pictures and putting themselves at risk," he said.