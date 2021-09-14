Covid: Weekly deaths reach 25 in Wales' third wave
- Published
There were 25 deaths with Covid in the week ending 3 September, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This was nine more than the previous week, with numbers fluctuating around a similar range for the past seven weeks.
Cardiff, Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Monmouthshire, Newport, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham had no Covid deaths in the most recent week.
Nine deaths were in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area in north Wales.
Four of those were in Conwy - three in hospital and one in a care home. The others were in Denbighshire, Flintshire and Anglesey.
Powys had its first two Covid deaths since June. There were also four deaths in each of the Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Swansea Bay health board areas and three in both Aneurin Bevan and Hywel Dda.
What about 'excess deaths'?
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, were above average for a seventh week in succession. They had been below average for 18 of the previous 24 weeks. There were three deaths above the five-year average in the latest week.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in a typical year is seen as a reliable measure of the pandemic.
The number of deaths from all causes in Wales fell to 542 in the week ending 3 September, with 4.6% mentioning Covid on the death certificate.
Deaths were also above average in all UK nations for the week, while deaths involving Covid rose in five out of the nine English regions, with the largest increase in the east Midlands.
Excess deaths in private homes across England and Wales were more than a fifth above average, in the latest week.
When looking across the course of the pandemic so far, there have been 54,363 deaths from all causes in Wales, with 8,046 (14.8%) mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate registered up to 3 September. This was 5,336 deaths above the five-year average.
When deaths registered in the following days are counted, there have been a total of 8,066 deaths.
The third wave - since the start of June 2021 - has brought a total of 163 deaths so far.
During the second wave in December and January, there were an average of 49 deaths a day. This has fallen to just under two a day in the third wave.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics include deaths which occur in people's homes, hospices and care homes, as well as hospitals - and includes deaths where Covid is suspected by doctors or is a contributory factor.
It is regarded as giving a fuller picture than the daily snapshot given by Public Health Wales.