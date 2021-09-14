Boy, 9, died in Ferndale after being crushed by vehicle
A nine-year-old boy died in a field after being crushed by a vehicle, an inquest has heard.
Tomos Rhys Bunford died in Ferndale, close to his home in Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 6 September.
Emergency services were called but he died at the scene, an inquest in Pontypridd heard.
The cause of death was given as blunt force injury to the chest, the coroner told the hearing. The inquest was adjourned until 14 March 2023.
Assistant coroner Sarah Richards said the circumstances surrounding Tomos's death would be investigated.