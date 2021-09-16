Wrexham woman, 98, confronts three men in 'sickening' burglary
- Published
A 98-year-old woman was confronted by three men in her home in what police are describing as a "sickening" late night burglary.
The woman challenged the burglars and had a "brief confrontation" before they escaped the house in Wrexham empty handed on Wednesday at about 23:30 BST.
North Wales Police confirmed the woman was not injured but said it will "have some physiological impact" on her.
Officers are searching for three men and have appealed for any information.
"Three individuals entered the property and conducted an untidy search, throwing furniture around in the attempt to find valuable items," said Insp Luke Hughes.
The police have urged people who live in the Camberley Drive area of Wrexham to check CCTV cameras for footage of vehicles acting suspiciously or driving at speed as detectives said it was "likely" the burglars parked nearby.