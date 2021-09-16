Green Man 20th anniversary sold out 11 months before festival
Organisers of one of Wales' largest festivals said they were "thrilled" to have sold out their 20th anniversary event - 11 months before it kicks off.
Tickets for Green Man 2022 in mid Wales were released on Monday and sold out in "record time" within three days.
Mercury prize winner Michael Kiwanuka is the only confirmed headliner for the four-day event in Crickhowell in Powys between 18 and 21 August 2022.
Organisers said they were "beyond excited" for the 20th birthday bash.
Previous headliners for the independent festival, situated in Brecon Beacons National Park, have included PJ Harvey, Super Furry Animals, Mumford & Sons and Idles.
The event at Glan Usk Park usually has a capacity of about 60,000 people and organisers say it contributes an estimated £15m to the Welsh economy each year.
Green Man cancelled in 2020 due to Covid but this year, capacity was lowered to 25,000 people as restrictions were lifted in Wales weeks before the festival in August.
Public Health Wales said of those that attended, there were 70 positive Covid cases linked to the festival.
Organisers said on Thursday that were were "absolutely thrilled" to announce that tickets had sold out.
"A huge thank you to all you wonderful people who have snapped up tickets in record time," said the festival in a statement.
"We are beyond excited to show you what we have in store for our 20th birthday bash".
Confirmed headliner Michael Kiwanuka returns 11 years after his Green Man debut and has since played all over the world and has been nominated for a Grammy. Other acts are yet to be confirmed.