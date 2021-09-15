Capel Celyn: Memorial chapel reopens after conservation work
A chapel built to commemorate the flooding of a village is reopening to the public following conservation work.
Capel Celyn Memorial Chapel was erected after the village of Capel Celyn in Gwynedd was drowned in 1965 to create a reservoir to supply the Wirral and Liverpool.
The work was carried out by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and began in July 2020.
The Grade II listed building is taking part in Cadw's Open Doors event and will reopen on Wednesday.
Designed by Welsh sculptor RL Gapper, the chapel was constructed using stones from many of the buildings in the village which, along with the village school, post office, homes and the original chapel, sit beneath the Tryweryn reservoir.
The work saw the whole building repointed inside and out with lime mortar and the roof fully repaired.
Admission to the chapel is free on Wednesday but Welsh Water is asking visitors to wear a mask inside the building.