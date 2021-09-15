Trial set for Pembrokeshire man over racist podcast site charges
A trial date has been set for a Pembrokeshire man charged with creating a website to distribute racist and anti-Semitic podcasts.
James Allchurch, 49, pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of distributing a sound recording stirring up racial hatred.
Swansea Crown Court heard the charges related to material that is allegedly offensive to black or Jewish people, or those from ethnic minorities.
He is expected to face a two-week trial in June 2022 and has been bailed.