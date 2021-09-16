Man, 72, dies in sea off Gwynedd coast at Nefyn
A man, 72, has died after getting into difficulties in the sea off a beach on the Gwynedd coast.
The coastguard said it received a 999 call at 16:45 BST on Wednesday from a member of the public concerned about a person in the water at Nefyn beach in Gwynedd.
The RNLI Porthdinllaen lifeboats, coastguard rescue teams and helicopter were called to the scene.
Police said the man, believed to be from Cheshire, was found unresponsive.
"The Air Ambulance also attended, who sadly confirmed the man had died," said North Wales Police in a statement on Thursday.
The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the local coroner's office had been informed.