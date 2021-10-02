GP appointments in Wales: How easy it it to see a doctor?
Published
The Covid pandemic changed many aspects of life in Wales.
Trying to stop transmission of the virus among ill and more vulnerable people led to a different approach to seeing the GP.
Surgeries closed except to those with appointments, with other consultations taking place over the phone or online.
But with most of the restrictions to daily life in Wales now at an end, is it any easier to see a doctor?
Patients have expressed frustration at not being able to see their GP face-to-face and long waits on the phone.
But surgeries say they have never been busier and are contending with backlogs, isolating staff and different ways of working.
