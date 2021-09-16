Logan Jones inquest: Hospital staff 'failed' boy, 8
An eight-year-old boy was "completely failed" by the systems in place at a hospital he went to hours before he died, a coroner has said.
But Gwent coroner Caroline Saunders was uncertain the failures contributed to the death of Logan Jones from Magor.
He had a complex medical history and first went to the Royal Gwent Hospital's emergency unit on 15 November, with a headache and sickness.
He died from pneumococcal meningitis four days later.
The inquest into the little boy's death had previously heard from Dr Alejandro Levin, the junior registrar who saw Logan at the emergency unit.
Recording a verdict of death by natural causes, Ms Saunders said Dr Levin failed to carry out tests to assess neck stiffness and sensitivity to light, something she described as "an omission in care".
She added that Dr Levin, who had four months of specialist paediatric experience, should have discussed Logan's case with a more senior colleague, although she concluded "I believe he would still have been discharged".
Ms Saunders said when Logan went to hospital two days later after being referred by his GP, "he was not triaged, he was not assessed".
"Staff could not cope" and the "environment was not safe", she said.
'An infectious chuckle and sunny disposition'
In a statement, Logan's family said their "beautiful boy" had been "cruelly taken from us... and had courageously battled complex medical conditions all his young life with a smile on his face".
"Logan was a very happy child with an infectious chuckle and sunny disposition," they said, adding they would remember him with great love and affection and he will remain close to us and in our hearts for the rest of our lives".
The family added that they hoped his death had not been in vain and that the health board would adopt policies to ensure that "children with complex medical needs are prioritised when presenting at the hospital and receive the professional healthcare required".
'It wasn't safe'
The inquest had heard from a number of staff members who had been on duty at the children's assessment centre at the Royal Gwent on the evening Logan attended.
Joanne Anslow, registered general nurse at the unit, said she had asked for more staff as the unit was "very busy".
"I asked for help on numerous occasions," she said, but was told "there was no spare staff on the whole of the unit to come and help us".
She was asked by the coroner if she felt the situation was "safe".
"It wasn't safe in the sense that, at the end of the shift, we had a very poorly child which one nurse had to care for," she said.
"That left the other 15 patients for me to over see and care for. So no, it wasn't safe."
The court also heard evidence from two people who carried out initial observation tests on Logan.
'Chaotic' at hospital
Healthcare support worker Jennifer Watts told the inquest she took Logan's temperature and blood pressure alongside student nurse, Rachel Grubb.
A statement from Ms Grubb said when Logan's mother, Michelle Allen, suggested she might take the eight-year-old home because it was so busy, Ms Grubb told her it was "best if she stayed" but "it was her decision".
Ms Watts told the inquest that after calling the family a number of times, it became clear they had left.
She confirmed she did not contact Logan's mother to check where they were.
The coroner said the system at the unit was "chaotic and clearly broken", and the decision Ms Allen made to take him home "must have felt like the lesser of two evils".
"I consider that had Logan remained in hospital, his deterioration would have been observed, staff would have been afforded the opportunity to save his life," she said.
But she added that she could not say that the end outcome would have been different.
Changes made
The inquest heard that changes had been made since Logan's death and since paediatric services had been centralised at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran.
Susan Dinsdale, assistant divisional nurse for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said leaflets were now handed to people who came to the unit, explaining how long they may have to wait and "stressing the importance of staying".
She said people were now "asked to make sure they do not leave without speaking to a registered nurse".
She also said it had been made a formal procedure to phone people who left the unit, but said it was something that had been good practice previously, if not standard practice.