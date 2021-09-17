Deeside: Shotton paper mill development to create jobs
More than 650 new jobs could be created if plans to redevelop a paper mill on Deeside go ahead.
Turkish firm Eren Holding, a family-owned company with a total workforce of 8,000, bought Shotton Mill from UPM earlier this year.
The site currently employs 190 staff, a drop from 530 in the 1990s following the decline in demand for newsprint paper.
Newsprint paper production ends next month when Eren takes over the site.
A commitment was made in May that all current employees would transfer to the new owners.
The company wants to change the existing site to produce containerboard and tissue products and build a new Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It has submitted a scoping report to Flintshire council ahead of a formal planning application, which says the UK is currently a net importer of both containerboard products and tissue products, while at the same time being a net exporter of recycled paper.
It said the proposed development would use 100% recycled paper for cardboard paper production and would become "the largest and most technologically advanced paper mill in the UK".
Demolition work is expected to take up to six months, with the buildings earmarked to be removed including the two main paper mills and a goods warehouse.
Council officials have been asked to consider whether the proposals should be classed as permitted development and therefore would not require prior approval.