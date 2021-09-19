Snowdonia rescue: Father raises alarm as son falls 30ft on Tryfan
- Published
A walker suffered head injuries after falling 30ft (9m) down a mountain in Snowdonia while out with his father on Saturday.
Fourteen rescuers from Ogwen Valley mountain rescue and a coastguard rescue helicopter attended the incident on the North Ridge of Tryfan.
The father raised the alarm as his son was in and out of consciousness.
A member of the mountain rescue team who was out walking 20 minutes away was able to go straight to the scene.
Another man fell on the Llyn Anafon track on Saturday, breaking his leg and sustaining several other injuries.
A mountain rescue team was despatched and the coastguard rescue helicopter took the man to hospital in Bangor.