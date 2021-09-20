Cardiff: Man, 19, arrested over serious sex assault
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Cardiff city centre.
The 19-year-old, from Penylan area of the city, was arrested on Sunday evening and remains in police custody.
Police are investigating the attack, which took place near the University of South Wales building on Adam Street just before 23:00 BST on Saturday.
The girl has been released from the University Hospital of Wales following treatment.
South Wales Police has appealed for information.
Part of the university campus had been cordoned off for investigations but was due to reopen on Monday.
