Aberystwyth University: Wales' first vet school opens
- Published
Wales' first school for vets has opened at Aberystwyth University.
The five-year degree course is being run jointly by the university and the Royal Veterinary College (RVC).
Students will spend the first two years in Aberystwyth before completing the final three years at RVC's campus in Hertfordshire.
There were almost 150 applicants for the 25 places and the aim is to attract more students from Wales to enrol, with the course also available in Welsh.
Prof Darrell Abernethy, head and chairman of the university's school for veterinary science, said: "It's a culmination of years of hard work and the vision of people from years ago.
"The idea of a vets school was floated 120 years ago, and it's actually happening, so it's fantastically exciting."
The first intake of students will have access to the £1m veterinary education centre on the Penglais campus, which has an anatomy laboratory, animal handling training room and a separate study room.
Anya Williams from Llanrug, Gwynedd, is one of the first students on the new course: "It's essential for the country, for both agriculture and the wider community, that we can train vets here.
"It is important to me that I can have an experience and education through the medium of Welsh as well."
Students will be trained to treat all kinds of animals from domestic pets to farm animals and even exotic species.
Given the rural nature of Aberystwyth and the surrounding area, there will be an emphasis on the veterinary needs of agriculture in a bid to tackle a shortage of vets.
The British Veterinary Association said major veterinary employers across the UK have reported a vacancy rate of about 11% during recent years.
It claimed Brexit and Covid have put more demand on practices which have struggled with recruiting and dealing with a significant increase in pet ownership during the pandemic.
Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Christianne Glossop said it was "a great day for the University of Aberystwyth, for the veterinary profession, and for animal health and welfare in Wales".
Prof Stuart Reid principal of the RVC added: "We look forward to offering them an equally warm welcome when they arrive at the RVC in two years' time for the second part of our new joint veterinary degree."