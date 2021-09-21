Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb granted protected status
- Published
Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb has been granted protected status under the UK's geographical indication scheme.
The status is designed to protect the origin and authenticity of items and ensure they cannot be imitated.
It is similar to the EU's protected status scheme, which protects goods like halloumi and champagne, but only applies in the UK.
Cambrian lamb follows Gower Salt Marsh lamb, which was the first meat to be given UK status earlier this year.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.