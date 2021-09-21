Betsi Cadwaladr senior staff move after mental health patient's death
By Dafydd Evans
BBC News
- Published
Senior staff at a mental health unit have been moved from their roles following the death of a patient in north Wales.
In a letter seen by BBC Wales, the head of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board confirmed staff changes at Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd.
A female patient on a ward in the hospital's Hergest mental health unit died in April.
The health board said an independent investigation was continuing.
It was taken out of special measures by the Welsh government in November 2020.
The death in April was the second time a patient died in such circumstances in Betsi Cadwaladwr mental health services in less than six months.
In December 2020, an inquest opened into a patient found with "a ligature round his neck" at the Ablett unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.
Following the latest death, an immediate review found a number of issues which needed investigating.
Those included that the patient was "not on an anti-ligature bed", despite "having expressed suicidal ideations".
In a letter to watchdog body Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, the health board's chief executive Jo Whitehead confirmed the west head of operations had been "suspended" while investigations took place, and that the west head of nursing had been "relocated" to an "alternative environment".
Ms Whitehead explained that "alternative medical cover" arrangements had been agreed with "increased stability and strengthened leadership" across the division.
Well-being support was also being offered to staff.
Ms Whitehead's letter came in response to an earlier anonymous letter from a whistleblower, expressing concern at the staff changes and pleading for "stability".
In their letter, the health worker said the division was "toxic" and "needs to be reviewed".
"The division feels unsafe and the people with the experience and knowledge to keep it going are being removed from their posts," the whistleblower's letter continued.
In 2014, an internal report, known as the Holden Report, said "the Hergest Unit is in serious trouble" and warned of "worrying standards of care".
This report was never published, but was written at same time as problems came to light at another of the health board's mental health units - Tawel Fan in Glan Clwyd Hospital.
In 2015, the entire health board was put under the direct supervision of the Welsh government, with mental health services a key concern.
In late November 2020, it was taken out of special measures, despite the then Health Minister Vaughan Gething, describing mental health services at the time as remaining an area of concern.
Plaid Cymru, which obtained the letters, said the move out of special measures was premature.
The party's health spokesman Rhun ap Iowerth said: "Staff members have told me in recent days that problems of under-investment and under-resourcing still haven't been addressed.
"Leadership arrangements have once again been highlighted as a weakness - both by the staff that I've been speaking to, and the letter from the chief executive.
"Welsh government must accept responsibility for addressing these long-running and deep-rooted issues. If no decisive action is taken, these tragic episodes will continue, leaving an ever growing list of bereaved families with unanswered questions," he said.
Ms Whitehead said in a statement: "We express our deepest sympathy to the families of those patients affected by these two tragic incidents.
"There is an independent investigation taking place and the findings of which will be reported to our public quality, safety and experience committee.
"It would not be appropriate for us to speculate on the findings of this independent investigation at this stage."
Ms Whitehead said the health board was unable to comment publically on individual staff matters, but said all staff would be treated fairly and in line with "our values and policies".
"We encourage and welcome staff to raise concerns and we are confident the independent investigation will provide the health board with objective facts and recommendations," she said.
A Welsh government spokesman said the health board "continues to be in targeted intervention" with "a level of continued oversight" by the the government.
"There are four key areas, including mental health, that require significant action on the part of the organisation and these are accompanied by a level of continued oversight from Welsh government officials," he said.