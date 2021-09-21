Welsh farm subsidy changes delayed again to 2025
Major reforms to farm subsidies in Wales will not be brought in until 2025, the rural affairs minister says.
Details of the plan are to be set out next year, ahead of a fourth consultation in 2023.
Lesley Griffiths denied Wales was lagging behind, calling it "complex work" they needed to get right.
A transition to new subsidy arrangements is already underway in England, while the Scottish government has promised full delivery by 2023.
Plans to introduce a law to replace EU agricultural subsidies were delayed in 2019.
It had then been planned to bring the law forward after this May's elections to the Senedd.
Ministers said at the time ongoing Brexit uncertainty had forced delays.