Denbighshire carer denies urinating on child's toothbrush
- Published
A care worker has denied urinating on a young person's toothbrush.
Rebecca Spencer worked at a Denbighshire care home for 11 to 18-year-olds in 2020 before suspension.
A Social Care Wales fitness to practice hearing heard she sent messages to her ex-partner claiming she had urinated on a service user's toothbrush and boxer shorts, rubbed cutlery on her genitals and served food laced with laxatives.
She denies these charges but admits to others.
She has admitted to taking and sending pictures of one or more young people without authorisation, sending a text message referring to her use of recreational drugs and failing to disclose her previous work history.
She told the hearing: "Urinating on toothbrushes - it's just something I wouldn't do - it's that far-fetched it's unbelievable."
The care home provides therapeutic services for children and young people with sexually harmful behaviour, as well as those with mild to moderate learning difficulties.
Her former partner Sarah Jones has given evidence against her but Ms Spencer claimed Ms Jones fabricated messages.
She told the panel that when she heard there was a whistleblower she knew it was her former partner.
Ms Spencer said: "She was very bitter. She was hell-bent on destroying me, which she has."
She told the hearing, held via video conferencing, that she had crime reference numbers from when she asked police to deal with her Ms Jones previously.
She said she was "not guilty, and I need a fair trial".
"I wouldn't put laxatives in the children's food because we all shared the same food," she said.
Representing herself, she said there was no evidence to prove the allegations she denied, and she had always been a good worker.
The hearing continues.