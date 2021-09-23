Pembrokeshire man, 81, suffocated his wife before suicide
An 81-year-old man suffocated his wife with a plastic bag before taking his own life, an inquest has heard.
David Arnold killed his wife Christina Arnold, 71, in their isolated cottage, at Morvil near New Inn, Pembrokeshire in February.
Their bodies were found by police on the 16 February after a letter was received from Mr Arnold.
He stated his intention to kill his wife and the take his own life.
Coroner's officer Lisa Jenkins told the court the couple had moved to the isolated farmhouse in Pembrokeshire from England in May 2013.
They had four children and six grandchildren who they did not have a close relationship with but "they loved their family".
They rented the property, Morvil Cottage, which was in a "rural and remote location" and at the "bottom of a valley" and down a farm track, not visible from the road.
The court heard David Arnold suffered from anxiety and was sensitive to noise and his wife suffered from depression.
'Stark and tragic'
Police received a call at 21:30 on 16 February from an area manager at the Royal Mail.
Royal Mail had received a handwritten letter from Mr Arnold in which he indicated that he was going to kill his wife and take his own life.
At about 22:50, officers gained entry to the property via the unlocked front door.
Both bodies were found in the house, along with two letters - one detailed personal details about the property and other matters and the other, from Mr Arnold, said that he had killed his wife and intended to take his own life.
Ms Jenkins confirmed to the coroner there was no evidence of third party involvement.
In his report, Home Office pathologist Derek James said there were no signs of a struggle in the case of Christina Arnold.
Coroner Paul Bennett said it was "not entirely clear why Mr Arnold took steps to end his and his wife's life".
He said the couple had died in circumstances that were "particularly tragic and distressing".
Mr Bennett described the case as "stark and tragic".