Car spotted driving down Cardiff traffic-free cycleway

Published
image captionThe council said it was reviewing all bollards in the area following the incident

A car has been photographed driving down a traffic-free cycleway in Cardiff.

A passer-by reported seeing a white man in his 50s driving the Suzuki at about 20mph (32k/h) down Blackweir cycleway at about 15:20 BST on Wednesday.

The witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "Clearly this is wildly unsafe and against the law."

GoSafe said "positive action" had been taken following a submission from a member of the public.

Gwent Police GoSafe Coordinator and Operation SNAP Lead Sgt Simon Austin said: "We have a very dedicated and highly skilled team of decision makers that look into every submission that is reported to us."

Go Safe is a partnership of Wales' local authorities, the four Welsh police forces and the Welsh government, with an aim of reducing casualties on Wales' roads.

A spokesman for Cardiff council said: "The public are not allowed to drive motorised vehicles in any parkland or on cycleways in Cardiff, as it causes a danger to other users.

"Enforcement action will be taken against anyone who is caught driving an off-road bike or a motor vehicle in Cardiff's parks.

"We are currently reviewing all bollards in the area which are designed to stop vehicle access to the park."

